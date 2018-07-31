The St. Louis Cardinals announced a four-player trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, acquiring outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez in exchange for outfielder Tommy Pham and International Cap Space.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 with 8 home runs and 46 RBI for the Durham Bulls (AAA), where earlier this season he was named an International League All-Star. The 6-2, 215 pound Williams hails from Houma, Louisiana. Williams, a former 2nd round draft pick by Arizona (52nd overall) in 2013, made his Major League debut earlier this month.

Cabrera, 21, has fashioned a 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA), striking out 124 batters in 113.2 innings pitched while limiting the opposition to .218 batting mark. The 6-1, 170-pound native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was named to the Southern League All-Star team last month.

Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits, fanning 46 batters in 40.2 innings. The 6-1, 210-pound Ramirez is from Laredo, Texas.

Pham, 30, a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006, was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

