AP – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19.

The nine-time All-Star revealed his results in a Spanish-language Instagram post.

Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive.

The other players include infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo, along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

Reports said symptoms among the 13 players and staff members that tested positive has ranged from headaches, coughing and low-grade fever.

The outbreak resulted in the postponement of the Cardinals’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee, as well as a four-game series with Detroit.

Plans now call for the Cardinals to return to play with a three game series against the Chicago Cubs starting Friday at Busch Stadium.