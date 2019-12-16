After being named OVC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, UT Martin women’s basketball junior forward Chelsey Perry posted another dazzling performance Monday with 42 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-67 win over Lipscomb.

The Skyhawks (4-5) treated its near-capacity crowd of over 4,000 students from area schools to a strong victory behind a dominating performance by Perry and the supporting cast.

UTM shot 46.3 percent from the field while scoring 24 points off 22 turnovers. The Skyhawks would tally 16 assists on the team’s 31 field goals while winning the battle of the boards by five.

Perry led all scorers with 42 points while tallying her first double-double of the season and fifth of her career. Her scoring output ranked as the highest total in the OVC this season while ranking third nationally. Her only shortcoming on the afternoon was falling just two points shy of the program’s single-game scoring record of 44 points.

A total of three different players scored in double figures for Skyhawks with Sade’ Hudson (14 points) and Kyannah Grant (13 points) joining Perry in the boxscore. Meanwhile, junior forward Maddie Waldrop tallied six points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

Lipscomb (2-9) kept the game tight throughout the contest, holding a lead as large as five midway through the second quarter. The Lady Bisons would stay in the game by knocking down 12 three-pointers on the afternoon while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. Blythe Pearson led the team with 20 points off the bench behind five three-pointers while Jalyn Holcomb tallied 16 points to round out the Lady Bisons in double figures.

UT Martin returns to action Thursday, December 19 when capping off its three-game homestand with a matchup against nationally ranked No. 7 Louisville.

Tipoff from the Elam Center is scheduled for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.