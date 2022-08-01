Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care.

After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between January 2022 and March 2022, 21-year-old Isaac Albright, of Blount County, sexually assaulted a vulnerable individual in his care.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Albright with Rape.

Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.