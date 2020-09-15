Two caregivers are being held in the Madison County Jail charged with neglect of a patient.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says a Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 38-year-old Kelly Motes, of Dyersburg, and 38-year-old Victoria Pinn, of Dickson, with Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

McAlister says during an investigation last July, agents learned the two women left a 69-year-old client in a hot shower for an extended amount of time resulting in burns that required the patient to be airlifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Following their indictments, Pinn turned herself into the Madison County Jail last Thursday, while Motes turned herself in on Monday. Both are being held without bond.