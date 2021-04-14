CARES Funding Could Mean Increased Broadband Availability in Far West Kentucky
Three local counties in Western Kentucky are hoping to benefit from broadband enhancement funding.
At this weeks Fulton County Fiscal Court meeting in Hickman, County Judge-Executive Jim Martin explained about federal money to support broadband buildout.(AUDIO)
Judge Martin said the County Judge-Executives in Fulton, Hickman and Carlisle County have made a quick approach to help secure internet service for their residents.(AUDIO)