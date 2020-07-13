Fifteen Western Kentucky governments have been granted almost $3.7 million dollars in CARES funding.

The Department of Local Government said the 15 counties applied for the funds to assist with expenses related to COVID-19.

The selected entities include just over $262,000 to Ballard County, over $282,000 for Graves County and almost $12,000 for the City of Bardwell.

Funding at these locations will be used for items such as sanitations of facilities, and payroll expenses for EMS workers and Sheriff’s officers.

Preliminary approval has also been given to 16 other locations, including almost $1.4 million dollars for the City of Murray and $227,000 for the City of Benton.