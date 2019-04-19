A Carlisle County man was arrested after calls of an individual walking in the roadway with a handgun.

Sheriff’s reports said 911 calls were received to the Burkley community, where a man identified as 32 year old Joshua Harris was walking in the road screaming that people were in his attic.

Sheriffs deputies, along with officers from the Bardwell Police Department, responded to the scene and located Harris with the help of a K-9 Unit.

Reports said Harris told police he had video evidence of people in his attic, but was reminded that he lived in a trailer that had no attic.

Harris later admitted to smoking methamphetamine since the previous day.

A search of his residence revealed methamphetamine and 4.5-pounds of marijuana in a bucket, along with two additional bags of marijuana.

Harris, and his wife Ashley, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in marijuana, with Harris additionally charged with wanton endangerment.