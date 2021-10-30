Carlisle County Man Arrested Following Motorcycle Pursuit

A Carlisle County man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a two county pursuit.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 61 year old Mickey Baker had an active warrant, following his failure to appear at trial on charges that included trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When a deputy saw Baker riding a motorcycle on County Road 118, he accelerated and was pursured for two miles into Hickman County, where he ran into a bean field and crashed.

When attempting to flee on foot, reports said Baker reached for a knife, while requesting the deputy to shoot.

He was taken into custody, with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia found in his possession.

Baker was served the active warrant, and issued additional charges that included fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment of a police officer.