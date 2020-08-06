A Carlisle County man is facing multiple charges after burglarizing a store for cigarettes.

Sheriffs reports said 34 year old Dustin Redmon, of the Burkley community, was taken into custody for the burglary of two packs of cigarettes at Wright’s Area 252 Store.

The investigation showed Redmon broke into the location through a window early Tuesday morning.

He was recorded last week damaging a camera at the store.

Redmon was taken to the Ballard County Jail on a felony charge of 3rd degree burglary, along with 3rd degree criminal mischief.