A Carlisle County man was issued multiple charges following a search of his home by Sheriff’s Department and Probation officers.

Sheriff’s reports said officers arrived at the Arlington home of 60 year old Harold Eddy Turner, but no one would answer the door.

Reports said Turner was located at his place of employment and brought to the home, where 38 year old Tamron Lyman, of Fancy Farm, was found inside the residence.

After questioning Ms. Lyman concerning her failure to respond to officers knocking on the door, a search of the home yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .9-milimeter hand gun hidden in a jacket.

Reports said Turner was sentenced this past January to five years probation due to two previous methamphetamine charges.

Turner was taken into custody on new charges that included firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.