A Carlisle County man was killed in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called just after 6:00, to KY-80 one mile east of Fancy Farm.

At the scene, officers discovered a 2004 Chevrolet SUV had run off the roadway, colliding with a concrete culvert, mailbox and stop sign.

The wreck caused the vehicle to overturn, ejecting 45 year old Daniel Watts Jr., of Milburn.

Reports said Watts was a passenger in the vehicle, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Watts wife, 29 year old Amber Watts, was air lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.