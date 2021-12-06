Carlisle County Student Charged Following Alleged School Threat
A Western Kentucky student has been charged in connection with a school threat.
Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert said on Friday, the office was notified of a generalized threat made against the school.
This threat was made by a 15-year old student, who was interviewed by the School Resource Officer.
Due to the nature of the threat and seriousness of the allegation, Sheriff’s reports said the student was charged with second degree terroristic threatening.