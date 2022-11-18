Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”

The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November.

School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director.

Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker.

She moved into the position of Children’s Coordinator Assistant in March of 2012.

Following her graduation from UT-Martin, Ms. Conner received the Reference Librarian position, and later served as Children’s Coordinator and Assistant Director.

She was named the new library Director in July of 2020.

Ms. Conner is currently working toward a master’s degree in Information Sciences through the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

A photo of the “Outstanding Alumni” presentation has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.