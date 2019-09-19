Long time UT-Martin golf coach Jerry Carpenter has announced his plans to retire after this season.

Carpenter has guided the program for 18-years, and will be succeeded by Austin Swafford, who played for the Skyhawks and is in his third year as an assistant coach.

Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin called coach Carpenter a “UT-Martin treasure”, with his Hall of Fame carrer spanning 55 combined years of service on the campus.

Under Carpenter, the Skyhawks won their first ever Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2016, and had three OVC Medalists from 2015 thru 2017.

Carpenter is also a two-time recipient of the OVC Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2014 and 2016.