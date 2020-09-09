Addison Carr tossed a three-inning no-hitter and Edie Rodgers had three hits to lead Union City to a 17-3 victory over South Fulton in middle school softball Tuesday afternoon at Curt Lee Field.

The Lady Tornadoes improved to 2-2 and collected 14 hits in all while scoring three, eight and six runs in their at-bats.

Kennedi Robinson had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, Claire Frilling had two knocks and a pair of ribbies and Claire Atwill singled twice and scored two times for the Purple and Gold.

Alli Kate Frilling scored three runs and drove in two, Hannah Hall plated two runs and Breanna McLendon scored three times as a courtesy runner to contribute to the winning cause. Brianna McBride also crossed the plate twice, as did Rodgers.

Carr struck out seven and walked four in the pitching circle.

Union City will be back in action Thursday, hosting Dresden at 5 p.m.

In other fall sports results from Tuesday involving UC entries:

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

UC 3, West Carroll 0

The Lady Tornadoes rolled over WC, winning convincingly 25-5, 25-4 and 25-11.

Union City is now 7-2 overall, 5-1 in district play.

The UC jayvee squad was also victorious, winning 25-18 and 25-4.

In the varsity match, Marlee Johnson had 27 service points while Samantha George contributed 18 and Raegan Taylor was good for 13.

Kaigan Davis was credited with eight kills, while both Taylor and Abby Suiter finished with five. George and Erin Oatsvall assisted on Davis’ kills.

The jayvee tilt saw Emma Powell serve up 15 points and Lainey Barker add a dozen markers for the Twister girls. Anna Lynn Cheatham threw down nine kills while Bayleigh Long, Rose Lopez, Barker and Powell were lauded for defensive coverage.

Union City will celebrate Senior Night Thursday, following its home match with Lake County that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Lamb, Wagoner medal for girls; UC boys place 3rd

Kaitlyn Lamb placed 10th among 135 girls in a field at Parker’s Crossroad Park where Scotts Hill served as the host team.

Lamb finished the course with a time of 24:10. Teammate Bailey Wagoner also medaled with an 18th place finish and a time of 25:08.

Other Lady Tornadoes, their finish and time included:

Lizzy Jones, 56, 28:56

Chloe Meade, 104th, 35:55

Jorge Frankum, 106th, 36:06

The Union City boys placed third in a 15-team field with 165 participants involved.

Cedrion Cook medaled for the Purple and Gold, placing eighth with a time of 18:46.

Other UC boys, their finish and time were:

Matthew Parr, 22nd, 19:51

Ben Martinek, 23rd, 19:53

BJ Frankum, 27th, 20:19

Colby Butler, 61st, 23:19

Cameron McLendon, 75th, 24:07

Brendan Meade, 86th, 29:39

Maddox Dunn, 90th, 30:10

Will Ragsdale, 93rd, 31:15

The Union City teams will compete, along with the UC Middle School squads, in the Crossing Paths Invitational Saturday in Oakland.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Twisters 7th in Patriot Classic

Union City found itself down in the pack in the eight-team tournament played in Henry County.

The Tornadoes shot 387. Dickson County won the event with a 297 total.

Carter Walton posted UC’s top score, firing an 83. Gabriel Qualls shot 99, Nolan Chandler came in with a 102 and Mason Reed finished with a 103.

The Twisters will host the annual Union City Invitational on Thursday at noon at Poplar Meadows Country Club.