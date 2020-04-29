The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the re-opening of a popular fishing spot in Carroll County.

Carroll Lake, located near McKenzie, will open beginning May 1st, after being closed since June of 2014.

The lake was forced to close when a flood destroyed the spillway, which resulted in the draining of its waters.

TWRA reports said Carroll Lake will be open to fishing seven days a week, with all residents and non-residents from 16-to-64 years of age required to have a license and lake permit.

The lake has been stocked with a variety of fish, including largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, channel catfish and walleye.

Only rods and reels, poles, hand-held lines, and jugs may be used.