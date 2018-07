A Carroll County man is in jail on charges of vehicular homicide and his third DUI offense after a wreck Tuesday near McLemoresville.

23-year-old Creighton Cockrill is being held in the Carroll County jail after the crash on U.S. 70A and State Route 77.

According to the THP report, 64-year-old Sara Aylor, of McLemoresville, was killed when Crockrill failed to yield and struck a truck in which Aylor was a passenger.

