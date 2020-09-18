After a three-day jury trial, a Carroll County man has been found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 47-year-old William Farrell Russell was found guilty of possession and distribution of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of children under twelve years of age.

According to information presented in court, in 2016, Faulkner County, Arkansas Sheriff’s investigators learned Russell, who was living in Cedar Grove at the time, used the Kik instant messaging service to distribute child pornography.

Members of the FBI Project Safe Childhood Task Force later executed a search warrant at Russell’s home, and recovered his cellphone which contained hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 5, before Chief U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson.

Russell faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of the indictment, and a $250,000 fine.

There is no parole in the federal system.