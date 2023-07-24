Carroll County authorities search for escaped inmates

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two inmates who escaped Monday morning from the Carroll County Jail.

Orlando Terrell Olive and Malcolm Omar Lee Jr. escaped from the jail around 2:20 Monday morning and left in an unknown direction.

Olive was serving a sentence for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment and has a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary.

He’s 23 years old and is 5’08”, 165 pounds with a last known address of 204 Maple Street in McKenzie.

Lee was in custody for a Violation of Probation and has previous charges including Criminal Impersonation and Assault.

Lee is 21 years old and is 6′, 177 pounds with a last known address of 3050 Anderson Street in Gibson.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office considers both men to be dangerous and asks the public to not approach them if seen.

Please call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 731-986-8947 or your local law enforcement agency.