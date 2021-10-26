Carroll County Chamber Awards

More than a dozen Carroll Countians received accolades during the Carroll County Chamber banquet held at the Civic Center in Huntington last night. The banquet honored both 2020 and 2021 recipients.

Among those were AHC of McKenzie, Life Care of Bruceton, Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County Huntington and the Waters of McKenzie. All were named Business of the Year for their extraordinary efforts as first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.

Other recipients include 2020 Agribusiness of the Year Jeremy Fowler and Agribusiness of the Year Chris Boxell for the year 2021. Todd Simpson of Todd Simpson Enterprises of Huntington was named the 2020 Business Person of the Year. The 2021 Business Person of the Year was Marvin Newman of McKenzie Auto Parts.

The 2020 Carroll Countian of the Year was Shirley Nanney, a longtime news reporter for the Carroll County News Leader and the 2021 Carroll Countian of the Year is Mike Cary who is president of Carroll Bank and Trust in Huntingdon.

The banquet was emceed by Camber Director Brad Hurley and special remarks were presented by Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler who outlined plans for the Bicentennial Birthday of Carroll County beginning in two weeks.