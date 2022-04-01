Carroll County leaders join local hospital in showing appreciation for health care workers

Half a dozen Carroll County leaders have joined Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County’s Heart of Baptist employee appreciation initiative to recognize health care workers for their commitment and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Heart of Baptist campaign allows us to demonstrate our appreciation for hospital employees who have been loyal and steadfast in caring for this community during the past two years,” said Susan Breeden, administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County. “It has not been easy to persist during a health care challenge unlike any we’ve experienced during our lifetime, but our health care workers have not given up in providing quality health care. Their efforts have been admirable and it is my honor to recognize them.”

Baptist Memorial Health Care started the Heart of Baptist campaign on March 8, the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient treated at a Baptist Memorial Hospital, to celebrate and recognize Baptist’s more than 19,000 employees who have not wavered in providing care for their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been fortunate to have the support of our community throughout this pandemic, and I can’t express my gratitude enough for the ongoing kindness,” said Breeden. “We appreciate every kind word, prayer and thought, and the continued backing of our local leaders who have carved out time from their busy schedules to personally recognize our team members.”

Local leaders who have made visits to the hospital to recognize hospital employees include

• Dr. Hal Todd, mayor of Clarksburg, member of the Carroll County indigent board and board member of Baptist Health Sciences University

• Phil Williams, mayor of McLemoresville

• Jill Holland, mayor of McKenzie

• Brad Hurley, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce

• Mike Cary, chairman of the board at Baptist Carroll County, board member of Baptist Memorial Health Care and president of Carroll Bank & Trust

• Natalie Porter, Carroll County Register of Deeds and Baptist Carroll County board member

• Nina Smothers, vice mayor of Huntingdon

• Derek Ziegler, vice president of West Tennessee operations for Baptist Memorial Health Care.

During the past two years, Baptist Carroll County has processed 7,208 COVID-19 tests, administered 1,680 monoclonal antibody treatments, and admitted and treated 436 COVID-19 patients.