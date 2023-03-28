Carroll County man arrested on drug charges

A Carroll County man is facing drug charges following an investigation by the Huntingdon Police Department and TBI.

On Monday, agents and investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Hawkins Lane in Huntingdon where meth and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Hollowell, of Huntingdon, was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth with the Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent Inside of a Drug-Free School Zone.

Hollowell is being held in the Carroll County Jail on an $8,500 bond.