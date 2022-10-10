Carroll County man charged with arson in Benton County fire

A Carroll County man is facing an arson charge in a Benton County fire.

Thirty-four-year-old Kenny D. Fowler is charged with Arson, Burglary, and Theft. Fowler was arrested over the weekend in Carroll County on unrelated charges.

On October 3, the TBI joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire at a home in the 600 block of Shiloh Church Road that was determined to have been intentionally set.

Investigators later identified Fowler as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

He remains in the Carroll County Jail and is being held without bond.