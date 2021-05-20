Carroll County man to spend 21 years in federal prison on child pornography charge

A Carroll County man will spend 21 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 47-year-old William Farrell Russell, of Cedar Grove, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 262 months in prison followed by a lifetime supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

In 2016, the Faulkner County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Department learned that Russell, using the screen name “fun for taboo,” was distributing child pornography using an instant messaging service.

The FBI Project Safe Childhood Task Force executed a search warrant at Russell’s home in Cedar Grove and recovered a cellphone Russell used to distribute the child sexual abuse materials.

On that phone and in an online cloud storage account, Russell possessed hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including the images that he distributed to undercover officers through the messaging service.

Russell waived his Miranda rights and admitted to using the cellphone to send images of child sexual abuse.

The FBI Project Safe Childhood Task Force and Faulkner County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.