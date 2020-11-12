A Carroll County man will spend five years in federal prison on a firearms charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 27-year-old Jamieson Maurice Esquivel, of Huntingdon, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 60 months followed by three years supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Esquivel was arrested in 2017 after the Huntingdon Police Department served an arrest warrant on Esquivel’s father and during a search found two firearms, both belonging to Esquivel, who was a convicted felon.

In court this week, Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson ordered that the federal sentence run consecutive to the state sentence that Esquivel is currently serving for violating his probation in his prior Carroll County felony drug case, which is not scheduled to expire until August 2026.

There is no parole in the federal system.