The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing McKenzie man and asking for the public’s help.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Sheriff’s investigators say 50-year-old Maurice Falls was reported missing around 8:30 Sunday morning.

According to investigators, Falls left his home on St. Johns Cemetery Lane in McKenzie on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Falls is believed to be driving a light blue Mustang with Tennessee license tag E38-60N.

Anyone who sees Falls or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.