A Carroll County woman is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and distribution.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 32-year-old Brandi Oswalt, of Cedar Grove, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in federal prison followed by five years supervised release for her role in a conspiracy to distribute in excess of 156 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities began investigating a drug trafficking network in November 2018, which spanned multiple counties and judicial districts in Tennessee.

The investigation revealed Oswalt would travel to members of the network’s residence, and purchase a half-pound of meth and a codefendant would also purchase meth on her behalf.

Based on two prior felony convictions for meth offenses in Henderson County in 2010 and Decatur County in 2018, Oswalt is considered to be a career drug offender under federal law.

Since her arrest, Oswalt has been housed in the Obion County Jail.

The FBI and Lexington Police Department investigated the case.