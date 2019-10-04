Carroll, Henry, and Obion Counties are among 59 counties announced Thursday to receive ThreeStar grants.

In total, Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development is awarding $2.4 million dollars in funding to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar grant program.

Through the grant, Carroll and Henry Counties will each receive $50,000 dollars and Obion County will receive $40,000 dollars.

The grants will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives, including education, workforce development, health, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that are prioritized by the communities.

***

SJ