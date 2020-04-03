Carroll, Obion, and Weakley Counties will receive a portion of $19.7 million in broadband accessibility grants to expand service to support unserved residents.

Grants include $703,518 to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation serving parts of Obion County; $826,677 to TEC serving parts of the Buena Vista and McLemoresville communities in Carroll County; and $2 million to West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative serving parts of Weakley County

Grantees will provide matching funds to complete the projects in this third year of the program. Infrastructure should be built out with customers able to sign up for service within two years of receiving the grant funds.