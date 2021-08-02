Carter Anderson tabbed as UTM Equestrian Assistant Coach

UT Martin head equestrian coach Kim Leiter has announced the hiring of Carter Anderson as an assistant on the Skyhawk coaching staff.

Anderson comes to UT Martin from the University of Georgia, where she was a four-year member of the highly successful Bulldog program under head coach Meghan Boenig. During her tenure in Athens as a student-athlete, Anderson was part of Georgia’s 2021 NCEA national championship squad while the Bulldogs additionally captured NCEA reserve championships in 2018 and 2019 and a Southeastern Conference title in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Carter to the Skyhawk family as our assistant Jumping Seat coach,” Leiter said. “She was a two-time team captain for a first-class collegiate program and possesses exceptional leadership skills. Her extensive equestrian background will be a great asset to our program moving forward.”

Prior to her time at Georgia, Anderson competed successfully in the Green Pony Hunter, Pony Hunter, USEF Pony Medal and WIHS Pony Equitation, Junior Hunter 3’6”, USEF Hunt Seat Medal, ASPCA Maclay, WIHS Hunter and WIHS Jumper.

A Knoxville, Tenn. native, Anderson graduated cum laude from Georgia with a degree in journalism in 2021. She was a four-time NCEA Academic Honor Roll recipient and also claimed SEC Honor Roll accolades during every season of her collegiate career (2017-21).