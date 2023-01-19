Carthon Named New General Manager for Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have named Ran Carthon as the teams new General Manager.

Carthon served five seasons as Director of Pro Personnel for San Francisco, and the past two seasons as Director of Player Personnel with the 49ers.

His experience also includes five seasons as Director of Pro Personnel with the St. Louis Rams, and four seasons as a scout with the Atlanta Falcons.

Carthon played college football with the University of Florida, which included the Gators 2000 SEC Championship, along with three years in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans selected Carthon for the job following the interviews of seven candidates.