The new UT Martin advisory board, created by the UT FOCUS Act passed last year by the state legislature, recently held its inaugural meeting.

Each UT campus across the state is served by an advisory board comprised of five public members, one faculty member and one student member.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver talks about the purpose of the Advisory Council.

As for the role of the Advisory Council, Dr. Carver says…

Art Sparks of Union City is the Chairman of the Advisory Council, with other members including: Hal Bynum of Sharon, Monice Hagler of Memphis, Julia Wells of Bells, UTM faculty representative Dr. Chris Caldwell, and UTM student representative Devin Majors.