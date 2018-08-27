UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has been named to the State Collaborative on Reforming Education steering committee.

Dr. Carver is one of three new members rotated onto the committee, which is comprised of policymakers, educators, elected officials, business leaders and parents statewide.

In a statement, Dr. Carver says SCORE is committed to closing all of Tennessee’s achievement gaps by income, race, location, and student need by 2020, and that he’s pleased UT Martin can help represent higher education in this forum.

Founded in 2009 by former U.S. Senate majority leader Bill Frist, SCORE supports K-12 education across Tennessee and works to ensure that all students graduate high school ready for post-secondary education and the workforce.

