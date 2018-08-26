UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Soybean Festival annual prayer breakfast on September 5.

The free breakfast is open to the public and begins that morning at 6:45 at First Baptist Church in Martin and hosted by the Martin Ministerial Alliance.

The event includes food as well as special music and prayer for the festival, the city of Martin, the state of Tennessee and the nation. Carver will present the morning’s devotional lesson.

The 25th-annual Tennessee Soybean Festival runs Sept. 1-9, and a complete schedule of events is available at tnsoybeanfestival.org or in the free festival program books available at many local retailers.

