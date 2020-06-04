The cases against three individuals charged in connection with a shooting last week in McKenzie have been continued to June 17th.

The three appeared Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court where Judge Tommy Moore continued their cases to the June 17th court date.

Eighteen-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Canon Magourik, also of McKenzie.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles, of Martin, faces a charge of Filing a False Report, and 22-year-0ld Katie Nicole Smith, also of Martin, is charged with Accessory after the Fact.

Both Lee and Smith are being held in the Weakley County Jail while Lyles has been released.