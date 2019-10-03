The 77th District of Tennessee officially has a new State Representative.

Casey Hood, of Obion, was sworn-in during ceremonies at the State Capitol in Nashville on Thursday.

Hood was appointed the interim-Representative by the Obion County Commission, following the resignation of former Representative Bill Sanderson.

On the Chamber floor, Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith was selected to perform the swearing-in of Hood.

Following the oath, Hood was then introduced by Speaker Cameron Sexton, of Crossville.

Hood will assume the State Representative duties covering Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County, until the special primary and general election is concluded in December.

He is one of four Republican candidates seeking the party nomination on the November primary ballot.