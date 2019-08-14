An incentive reward system has been established to encourage attendance at Union City Schools.

Assistant Director of School’s Micheal Paul Miller presented the plan to school board members at this weeks meeting.

While adopting a cash and prize system for both students and parents, Miller explained absenteeism to the board.

As a new incentive for the elementary and middle schools, perfect attendance will mean home room parties after 17 days, with ice cream and “no dress code” days for individuals each month.

Miller said the end of year will also mean a specially awarded prize.

On the high school side, perfect attendance will bring monthly individual lunch specials, with a grand prize at the end of the year.

Board members expressed their approval of the reward system following the presentation.