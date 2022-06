Graveside services for six-week old Cashton “Cam” Allen Miles, the infant son of LaSanda Wright and Frederick Miles, will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 at Sunrise Cemetery in Dresden.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 12:30 until 1:45 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.