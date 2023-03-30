Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County during a routine training mission, causing several casualties.

The 101st Airborne did not specify whether those casualties were injuries or deaths.

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

“The crash occurred in a field, some wooded area,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said at a news briefing. “At this time, there are no reports of residence damage.”

Fort Campbell is about 60 miles northwest of Nashville.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise.