Catalytic Converter Stolen From Union City Church Van

The theft of a catalytic converter from a church van was reported to Union City police.

Reports said an officer was called to First United Pentecostal Church, located at 1105 Edwards Street on Sunday.

Reports said the officer spoke with Anthony Watson, who noticed the church van did not sound right when it was started.

When looking underneath the van, Watson said he saw the catalytic converter was gone.

Police reports said two other vans on the church parking lot were not bothered.

The theft, which was valued at $1,000, occurred sometime between March 20th and this past Sunday.