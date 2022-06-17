Catalytic Converters Stolen at Obion County Highway Department

Union City police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from the Obion County Highway Department.

Police reports said officers were called to 2388 Phebus Lane, after employees discovered the theft.

Reports said sometime between June 9th and June 13th, someone cut the catalytic converters off of a 2006 Chevrolet truck and a 2011 Ford truck.

Employees said multiple other trucks were parked in the same area, but were not bothered.

The value of the stolen converters was listed at $1,100.