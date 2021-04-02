Catalytic Converters Stolen from Union City Church Vans
Union City police were called to Second Baptist Church, on Everett Boulevard, were theft and vandalism had occurred to church buses.
Reports said officers spoke with Larry Mitchell, who discovered the catalytic converters were missing from two of the church buses.
It was not known when the theft of the catalytic converters had occurred, due to the buses not being used for approximately a month.
The total amount of the theft was listed at about $4,000.