Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is urging people to use caution, when trying to help those affected by tornadoes in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson County.

Secretary Hargett says Tennesseans are generous and supportive of each other in times of need, but everyone should be diligent when donating money to charitable organizations.

During times of disasters, Hargett said there are scam artists who prey on our generosity of those seeking to help recovery efforts.

Those wanting to help are encouraged to view the Secretary of State’s Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming before donating.

Secretary Hargett said to always check if a non-profit is registered online, never give cash, and always ask how a donation will be used.