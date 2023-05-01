Cayce Community Continues Tornado Recovery

Members of the Cayce community continue their recovery from the tornado on December 10th of 2021.

The EF-4 tornado caused major damage in the Fulton County community, with one person losing their life.

Melanie Atwill, with the Fulton County Long Range Planning Committee, gave Thunderbolt News an update on home recovery in the Cayce area.(AUDIO)

In the sixteen months since the tornado damage occurred, Ms. Atwill said she has been amazed at the recovery.(AUDIO)

Photos from the recovery efforts have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.