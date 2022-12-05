Cayce Community to Hold Tornado Recovery Ceremony on Saturday

A ceremony will be held on Saturday, to mark the destruction and recovery in the Cayce community.

Last December 10th, an EF-4 tornado moved through the Cayce community, causing major destruction to homes and a business, while also claiming one life.

On the anniversary date this Saturday, a “Cayce Comeback Celebration” will take place at the Cayce United Methodist Church starting at 11:00.

The program will begin with a welcoming and prayer, followed by a Fulton County longterm recovery update, and recognition of responders and volunteers.

At noon, lunch will be served to all who attend, with a special presentation by Southern Illinois Weather Observatory Chief Meteorologist, Beau Dodson, to begin at 1:00.

The program will end with closing remarks at 2:00.