December 5, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Cayce Community to…

Cayce Community to Hold Tornado Recovery Ceremony on Saturday

Cayce Community to Hold Tornado Recovery Ceremony on Saturday

Part of the aftermath of the EF4 tornado that moved through the Cayce community on December 10th of 2021…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A ceremony will be held on Saturday, to mark the destruction and recovery in the Cayce community.

Last December 10th, an EF-4 tornado moved through the Cayce community, causing major destruction to homes and a business, while also claiming one life.

On the anniversary date this Saturday, a “Cayce Comeback Celebration” will take place at the Cayce United Methodist Church starting at 11:00.

The program will begin with a welcoming and prayer, followed by a Fulton County longterm recovery update, and recognition of responders and volunteers.

At noon, lunch will be served to all who attend, with a special presentation by Southern Illinois Weather Observatory Chief Meteorologist, Beau Dodson, to begin at 1:00.

The program will end with closing remarks at 2:00.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology