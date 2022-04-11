Cayce Fire Department Continues Operations Following Tornado Devastation

Firefighters in the Cayce community have continued to serve following the December 10th tornado damage.

The fire department, and all equipment, was lost when the F4 tornado moved through the Fulton County community.

Fire Chief Wade Adams told Thunderbolt News that assistance was made available almost immediately following the storm.(AUDIO)

With the fire department building completely gone from its site, Chief Adams said the operation is functioning from scattered locations.(AUDIO)

Plans and negotiations with FEMA still continue, in efforts of getting a new fire station built in the Cayce community.(AUDIO)

Chief Adams said he is in hopes that funding will be made available soon, to get the construction of the building started.