Cayce Resident Returns to Home Following Tornado Damage

A Cayce resident effected by the December 10th tornado is now back in her home.

Barbara Atwill told Thunderbolt News that thanks to the support and help of Habitat for Humanity, she was able to return to her badly damaged residence.(AUDIO)

Ms. Atwill had lived in the home since 2016, and explained the night the tornado moved through the community.(AUDIO)

Ms. Atwill said she was also glad that others in the Cayce community are now beginning to rebuild and return to their home.(AUDIO)

The F-4 tornado caused substantial damage in the Fulton County community, with one person killed during the storm.