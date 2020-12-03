Following an update from the CDC on COVID-19-related quarantines and direction of the Tennessee Department of Health, Weakley County Schools is reducing the previously required 14 days of quarantine to 10 days.

Director of Coordinated School Health Bethany Allen says quarantine due to a close contact will only be 10 days — if no symptoms have occurred. A person who is in quarantine due to a household contact will be in quarantine for 20 days if the positive case cannot isolate and 10 if they can. If a student or staff member has been in quarantine for 7 days and takes a COVID test (rapid or PCR) and it is negative, they may return to school upon receipt of the negative test result.

The CDC’s website indicates with 10-day quarantines, residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 1% with an upper limit of about 10%. With 7-day quarantines and a negative test result, the residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 5% with an upper limit of about 12%.

The CDC notes “quarantine is used to separate someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and may develop illness away from other people. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they have the virus.”

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says, “As we near the conclusion of the first semester of classes, we want to maintain our focus on safety. However, we also want to ensure that we are meeting the emotional and academic needs of our students. If the CDC and the TN Department of Health consider a shortened quarantine period to be acceptable, we will gladly adhere to that recommendation and keep the disruption to a minimum.”

In the almost 70 days of in-person classes since Weakley County opened school doors on August 17, the highest number of those in quarantine, having been possibly exposed but not positive, occurred on November 19. That number was 368. The school system has averaged 148 in quarantine throughout the semester. As of December 2, 193 students and staff were in quarantine.

“Our school nurses are doing an outstanding job of tracking our students and staff in both isolation and quarantine,” added Frazier. “As a result, we now know that 10 days after any major break from the stringent protocols we have in place in the schools, such as fall break, we see a surge. That’s why we are emphasizing to the community to please socially distance and wear masks – especially if you spent time with those outside your immediate family during the Thanksgiving break. We would love to see that trend reversed next week and as we approach the holidays ahead.”

(photo: School Board Member Martin Hamlin is a physician assistant in the emergency room at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He readily agreed to be part of the “Stay Safe – Keep Weakley Strong” campaign encouraging the community to adhere to safety guidelines.)