Today is Independence Day, or more commonly, the Fourth of July, celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The Continental Congress voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2nd, but it wasn’t declared until July 4th.

John Hancock was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence, with Ben Franklin being the oldest to sign at 70, and Edward Rutledge was the youngest to sign at 26.

In July 1776, the population in the 13 colonies was 2.5 million. As of July 1st, 2019, the U.S. population is 130 times larger at 330 million.

In 1870, the U.S. Congress made Independence Day an unpaid holiday for federal employees, and in 1938, Congress changed the holiday to a paid federal holiday.

On average, about $300 million dollars’ worth of fireworks are sold each year for Fourth of July celebrations.